Stably USD (USDS) Price Tops $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003226 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $421,040.82 and $8,893.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00980190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.03 or 0.09548046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050636 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,374,166 coins and its circulating supply is 406,534 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

