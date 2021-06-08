Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,206,297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $190,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 235,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,382. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

