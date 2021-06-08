$0.21 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,122.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,425 shares of company stock worth $1,965,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,289. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.17 million, a P/E ratio of 390.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

