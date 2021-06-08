iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) is Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 6th Largest Position

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 3.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $107,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147,154 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 237.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 370,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after buying an additional 119,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after buying an additional 281,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $92.60. 103,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.