Analysts Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of VLDR stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 397,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $2,903,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,960,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 567,641 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,733,174.10. Insiders have sold 5,439,356 shares of company stock valued at $54,974,325 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

