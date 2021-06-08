Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 145,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

