Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

SMTC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,378. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

