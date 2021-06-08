Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.64.
SMTC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,378. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
