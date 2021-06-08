Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $84.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

VLDR traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,439,356 shares of company stock worth $54,974,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

