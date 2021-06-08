i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $56.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.42 million to $57.55 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $212.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,368. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $998.77 million, a P/E ratio of -146.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,062,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.