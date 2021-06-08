Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,003. The company has a market capitalization of $565.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

