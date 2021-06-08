Full Sail Capital LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 179,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. 133,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

