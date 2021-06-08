Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 67,840 shares.The stock last traded at $108.83 and had previously closed at $108.39.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
