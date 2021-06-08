Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 67,840 shares.The stock last traded at $108.83 and had previously closed at $108.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

