Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $202.50 and last traded at $211.88. 201,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,206,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.57.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.54.
In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,164,235 shares of company stock valued at $284,298,997 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.