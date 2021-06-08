Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $202.50 and last traded at $211.88. 201,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,206,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,164,235 shares of company stock valued at $284,298,997 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

