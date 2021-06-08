Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.14

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

