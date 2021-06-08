eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 7.4% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.26. 25,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,943,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.83 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,936,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,166,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in eXp World by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 257,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 122,667 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

