Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 705,334 shares.The stock last traded at $247.93 and had previously closed at $249.42.

Several analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 36.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.