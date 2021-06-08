4,248 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Bought by First National Bank

First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 703.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MXI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

