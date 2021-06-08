Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 52 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Generac accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 104.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.93.

GNRC stock traded up $21.16 on Tuesday, reaching $351.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.