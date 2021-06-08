Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 45,629 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $215.86. 129,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23. The company has a market cap of $584.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.