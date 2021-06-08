Aeternity Trading Down 16.7% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $51.78 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00421937 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,933,055 coins and its circulating supply is 338,112,112 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

