PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.14.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

