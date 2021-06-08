ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $345.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS is benefitting from strength in high tech, automotive, semiconductor and aerospace & defense verticals along with solid recurring revenue growth. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. The company is well poised to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. However, ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility stemming from sizeable international exposure. Also, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

ANSS traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.06. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $265.68 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

