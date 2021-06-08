Quantstamp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and $1.12 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00982057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.28 or 0.09545834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050524 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.