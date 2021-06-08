Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.77. 67,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,426. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

