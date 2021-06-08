Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $26.41

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 665,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,453,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

