Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,581. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.24.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

