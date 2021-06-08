Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Increased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of PKW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. 11,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,374. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

