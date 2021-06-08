iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.