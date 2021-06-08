Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 611,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. 14,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,345. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77.

