First National Bank Invests $623,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First National Bank bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CLSA reduced their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.