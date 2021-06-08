Bickling Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,177. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68.

