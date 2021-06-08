First National Bank Purchases Shares of 3,409 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.30. 250,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

