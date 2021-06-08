Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 111,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,208. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.