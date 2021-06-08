Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 743 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 175.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,195,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $211.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,260. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,382 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,644. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

