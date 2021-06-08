Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $82,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,890. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

