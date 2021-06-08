Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 830.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $79,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,845. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.