Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 413 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of The Howard Hughes worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.40 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

