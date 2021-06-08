Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,601 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $79,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in XPeng by 2,497.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPeng by 67.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,700 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 485,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,604,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.06. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

