Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 139,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

