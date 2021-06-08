Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.46. 19,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,867. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

