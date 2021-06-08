Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.21. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

