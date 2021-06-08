Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.26. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.