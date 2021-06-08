Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $150.32

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.32, but opened at $147.30. Omega Flex shares last traded at $147.02, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.96.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Omega Flex by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Omega Flex by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

