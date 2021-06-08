Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 0.9% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,291. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

