Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.43

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 13004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

