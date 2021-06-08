Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.38. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 1,031 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $974.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

