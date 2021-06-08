Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.57

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

