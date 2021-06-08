ReddCoin Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $109.76 million and approximately $485,043.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,129.06 or 0.99637666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00040035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.01020836 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00501593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00383230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004372 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

