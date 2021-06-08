Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

TSM traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. 283,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $598.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

