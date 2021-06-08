HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLLGY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLLGY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

